Leading Media, Communications and Information Law Chambers One Brick Court Adds Two New Tenants

One Brick Court is delighted to announce the growth of its strong contingent of juniors with the news that Daniel Bishop and Ben Gallop have joined Chambers today upon the successful completion of their pupillages.

Lord Garnier, Head of Chambers, said: “We are all delighted that Daniel and Ben are joining us. They have demonstrated they have the ability and potential to do very well indeed and I know they have an impressive future ahead of them. Our clients will enjoy working with them as they add to our outstanding and growing team of junior barristers known for their expertise in all our areas of practice.”

Members of Chambers: Edward, Lord Garnier QC, Richard Rampton QC, Andrew Caldecott QC, Heather Rogers QC, Manuel Barca QC, Harvey Starte, Timothy Atkinson, Jane Phillips, Caroline Addy, Sarah Palin, David Glen, Aidan Eardley, Kate Wilson, Jonathan Scherbel-Ball, Hannah Ready,

Clara Hamer, Claire Overman, Daniel Bishop and Ben Gallop.



The Rt Hon The Lord Garnier QC