Leading experts to discuss veteran challenges at Bolt Burdon Kemp’s inaugural Military Conference

Law firm Bolt Burdon Kemp is to hold its inaugural Military Conference to explore the legal, employment and rehabilitation challenges faced by the UK’s service personnel and veterans.

The event, which is taking place on Wednesday, 26 September, forms part of the firm’s newly-launched campaign, a Voice for Veterans, which is supporting troops returning to Civvy Street and focusing on rehabilitation. A Voice for Veterans hopes to highlight the challenges faced by veterans who leave the service and are left without proper compensation, rehabilitation or employment.

The event will feature a series of talks on these topics from speakers including Michael Rawlinson QC and Charlotte Law of barristers’ chambers 12KBW, Mike Allen of limbless veterans charity BLESMA, Dave Roberts and Gary Craggs of employment report specialists DJ Fox & Associates and Dan Thomas, Managing Director and Music Therapist at Chroma.

Commenting on the motivation behind the Voice for Veterans campaign and the conference, Rhicha Kapila, Head of Military Claims at Bolt Burdon Kemp, said:

“After a period of active duty, rehabilitation is crucial for service personnel. Being part of the Armed Forces becomes a way of life for many, and although they are highly skilled in their professional roles, they are often not prepared for the return to Civvy Street, particularly following a serious injury. Their support units, charities, rehabilitation assistance and family are all essential in what can be a difficult transition.

“But we find that too often ex-service personnel are virtually left to fend for themselves. In particular, we are concerned about the level of compensation awarded to service personnel under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS), as well as the government’s attitude and plans for this scheme going forward. The commitment of our service personnel and families needs to be recognised in tangible benefits and rehabilitation packages. The new Defence National Rehabilitation Centre, Stanford Hall Estate, promises great things, but we need to make sure that long term funding is in place for our wounded. The NHS in its current state is just not fit to provide the level of rehabilitation that service personnel need.

“We hope that the conference puts a much-needed spotlight on these issues with each speaker bringing a unique perspective to the discussion.”

If you are interested in further information about this event, please contact Ahmed Al-Nahhas, Partner in the Military Claims team at Bolt Burdon Kemp, on: AhmedAl-Nahhas@boltburdonkemp.co.uk.

Bolt Burdon Kemp is a leading law firm recommended by the two main guides to the legal profession. The firm specialises in high value and complex claims in areas such as medical negligence, accident claims, military claims, child abuse, brain injury and spinal injury.