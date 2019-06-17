Leading barristers in immigration law to share expertise at annual seminars

Top barristers and eminent speakers in the field of immigration are due to address legal experts at two annual seminars to be held in Birmingham and London.

No5 Barristers’ Chambers’ Immigration, Asylum & Nationality Group will hold its Annual Immigration Seminars at Hatton Garden in London on June 27 and at the Clayton Hotel, Birmingham, on July 9.

It is the third year running that the Chambers has hosted these events, and topical subjects will once again be on the agenda, including Deprivation of Nationality which will put the Shamima Begum case in context. This talk will be delivered by James Dixon.

The spotlight will also be put on Brexit, as Jessica Smeaton and Mark Bradshaw will consider the immigration system envisaged both if the UK leaves the EU via a withdrawal agreement and in the event of no deal.

Chaired by Joanne Rothwell, Head of the Immigration Group, authoritative insights will also be given by prominent barristers from the group, including Dr Chelvan, who will provide a protection claims update.

Other talks will include technical aspects of immigration law, given by Edward Nicholson and Miran Uddin, unlawful detention and damages by Nabila Mallick, cases involving children and the application of unreasonableness and unduly harsh tests by Joanne Rothwell, Danny Bazini and Jake Rylatt, and the effect of General Data Protection Regulations 2016 on immigration law by Ramby de Mello.

Joanne said: “This is a showpiece event for the Immigration Group at No5 and it’s an opportunity to put the spotlight on the team. These seminars present delegates with the chance to update their knowledge and to meet us to develop relationships with our members. The seminars also provide the opportunity for us all to meet in an informal setting.”

No5 Barristers’ Chambers regularly holds seminars aimed at continuing professional development, a full list of events can be viewed at No5.com/seminars