Knockout success as boxing club lands sponsorship deal with Birmingham barristers﻿





A Birmingham barristers’ chambers is helping a group of Shropshire boxers pack a punch by announcing its new role as a club sponsor.

No5 Barristers’ Chambers has forged a link with the Wellington Boxing Academy in support of the work that the club undertakes within the community.

The academy was launched eight years ago by Len Woodhall, his son and former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall and head coach Mo Fiaz.

Richie said: “We are very grateful for the sponsorship from No5 Barristers’ Chambers as it will go towards new equipment and our running costs.

“The club plays an important and beneficial role in the town as it helps to keep the kids off the streets. Our coaches are all volunteers, and we always struggle to find funding and sponsors, therefore we are delighted as such support is a must if we are to continue our work, as the kids really love the club.”

Tony McDaid, CEO and Director of Clerking at No5 Barristers’ Chambers, who attended the Len Woodhall Memorial Dinner last Saturday in Wellington, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership and look forward to a productive relationship with the academy.

“We are very much aligned with the ethos and aims of Wellington Boxing Academy as it works with young people in the community and provides such a positive outlet for their energy.”

Wellington Boxing Academy, now based in Mill Lane, off Regent Street, Telford, caters for people aged from five years upwards, with around 60 people attending boxing and keep fit sessions every evening from Monday to Friday. The club has 40 registered boxers, of which 20 are champions.

Mo said: “We believe the club fulfils a great role and is helping the local community by getting the kids off the streets and providing them with a positive direction. What we are doing is important, as the club helps to teach youngsters manners, discipline and respect.

“We also work with a lot of children who are being bullied, as boxing helps to give them the confidence to stand up for themselves, while pensioners also enjoy the club, with one 74-year-old regularly attending our keep fit sessions. There is a great family atmosphere here.

“To receive the recognition of No5 Barristers’ Chambers proves to us that we must be doing something right and we are delighted that they have agreed to sponsor the academy.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation, and our boxers are enjoying great success and we are going from strength to strength.”

No5 Barristers’ Chambers is an award-winning chambers, committed to delivering the highest standard of service from its offices in Birmingham, London, Bristol and Leicester. It has more than 250 members.