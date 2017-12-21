Kings reach new peak with charity climb

Three members of leading Manchester barristers’ set Kings Chambers have completed the Peak District Challenge raising, £3000 for the Child Brain Injury Trust.

Helen Mulholland, Stephen Loxton and Catherine Brown completed the challenge, which saw them traverse 50 kilometres of rough terrain in the Peak District within a 12-hour time limit.

Their 50km circular route through the Peak District included a total ascent of 1200 metres, with the team reaching an altitude of 464 metres above sea level.

Speaking about the walk Stephen Loxton, Chief Clerk at Kings Chambers, said:

“Completing the Peak District Challenge was – as you would expect – pretty challenging! We were spurred on though in the knowledge that we were helping to raise money for a fantastic cause – and there were three of us to give each other plenty of encouragement along the way.

“It was a terrific experience, one I’d definitely recommend to anyone, whether they are raising money for charity or just looking for an endurance test aided by some stunning scenery. We’re really pleased with the amount we managed to raise.”

Kings has a long-standing charity partnership with The Child Brain Injury Trust. The charity was initially founded as a research organisation in 1991 and now also provides invaluable support to the families of children with brain injuries across the country.

Debra Andrés, Chambers Director at Kings Chambers said:

“We couldn’t be happier to have raised £3000 for the Child Brain Injury Trust. The children and families the charity helps are often going through unimaginably difficult times, so we are proud to be able to support such a deserving cause.

“It’s a strong part of Kings’ ethos to help charities all year round and our support of the Child Brain Injury Trust is an essential cornerstone of this commitment. I’d like to say a personal thank you to everyone who donated.”

For more information about Kings Chambers’ charity efforts follow @kings_chambers or visit www.kingschambers.com.