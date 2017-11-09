Kings ‘earns its crown as leading set’ in prestigious industry guide

A LEADING barristers’ chambers has recorded a swathe of top-tier rankings in the prestigious Chambers and Partners UK Bar Guide 2018, a listing widely regarded as the sector’s definitive guide.

Kings Chambers saw 12 of it departments ranked as band one, the top-tier ranking for barristers’ chambers in the listings. The chambers achieved rankings in 18 practice areas overall.

The 2018 rankings mark the first time Kings Chambers has been recognised as band one for its clinical negligence department, a major boost for the chambers headed up by highly-respected clinical negligence and personal injury barrister, Nigel Poole QC.

The chambers also claimed top-tier rankings for its licensing, banking and finance, chancery, commercial dispute resolution, company, partnership, planning and real estate departments.

Band one rankings were also achieved by the restructuring and insolvency and administrative and public law departments.

In its Chambers UK Guide to the Bar 2018, Chambers and Partners said: “Kings Chambers certainly earns its crown as a leading set. An excellent selection of barristers at all levels.”

On an individual basis, the chambers saw 21 junior barristers ranked as band one across 16 practice areas.

In a standout highlight for the chambers, barrister Sarah Clover was recognised as a star performer in the field of licensing.

12 senior barristers were ranked as band one across 16 practice areas. Overall, Kings’ barristers achieved 130 rankings.

The chambers’ commercial team performed particularly well, with leading silk Lesley Anderson QC ranked as band one in six separate practice areas: chancery, commercial dispute resolution, partnership, professional negligence, real estate litigation and restructuring and insolvency.

Paul Chaisty QC was ranked as band one in five practice areas: chancery, commercial dispute resolution, company, professional negligence and real estate litigation. He was also recognised as band two in partnership and restructuring and insolvency.

Elsewhere in the commercial team, David Casement QC was recognised as a band one barrister in chancery, commercial dispute resolution, company and sport. He also received band two ranking in restructuring and insolvency.

Mark Harper QC received a top-tier listing in banking and finance and professional negligence, with band two rankings in chancery, commercial dispute resolution and partnership.

Rounding off the top performers in the commercial team, barrister Neil Berragan achieved band one recognition in chancery, commercial dispute resolution, partnership and professional negligence. He also received band two rankings in restructuring and insolvency and sport.

Other notable individual performances included Stephen Sauvain QC, who was highlighted as a ‘senior statesmen’ for environment, local government and planning practice areas.

Michael Rawlinson QC was named on the listings’ spotlight table for the personal injury: industrial disease practice area, while Sam Karim QC was recognised as a new silk in the practice area of civil liberties and human rights.

Kings Chambers was also the only chambers outside of London to be recognised for its work in costs litigation, with the department receiving a band three ranking for its work. Kings saw more of its junior costs barristers recognised in the rankings than any other chambers in the country.

Speaking about the chambers’ performance, Head of Chambers Nigel Poole QC said:

“Following our excellent performance in the Legal 500 rankings, it’s tremendous to see the chambers perform so well yet again in another highly-regarded industry guide – it’s something our barristers can take immense pride in.

“We’ve got a fantastic breadth and depth of specialist expertise here at Kings and it’s extremely satisfying to see this recognised yet again.

“Anyone coming to our chambers for legal services can be completely confident in the fact they will receive insightful and high-specialised services from our pool of wonderfully-talented barristers – it’s a quality we take real pride in.”

Out of all of the barristers’ chambers across the UK, Kings Chambers was ranked in the second highest number of practice areas.