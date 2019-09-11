Kings Chambers welcomes barrister Oliver McEntee

LEADING barristers’ set Kings Chambers has welcomed Oliver McEntee as it continues to expand.

Oliver joins Kings Chambers following a career as an employed barrister in international firms in London, Singapore and Tokyo. He acts in all areas covered by the Business and Property Team and has experience of arbitration, general commercial, construction and engineering, fraud, post-M&A and joint venture matters.

Head of Chambers, Nigel Poole, said:

“After a varied career as employed counsel at leading international law firms in Japan and Singapore, we are delighted that Oliver has chosen to return to the UK and develop his practice with Kings. His vast international experience dealing with high value and complex disputes will further enhance our growing reputation at home and abroad.”

Oliver McEntee added:

“It is exciting to be joining a set with such an enviable reputation, working alongside some of the best barristers in the UK. I’m looking forward to further strengthening and developing my areas of practice with Kings Chambers.”

Kings Chambers is based in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham. It is ranked ninth in the country in the most recent Chambers UK Bar Guide.

