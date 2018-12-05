Kings Chambers team represents Chambers in Dubai

A TEAM of arbitration experts from barristers set Kings Chambers has travelled to Dubai for Dubai Arbitration Week, taking part in a global arbitration conference and hosting a joint event with the University of Dubai.

David Casement QC, Sam Karim QC, Andrew Singer QC and Michael Stephens from Kings Chambers hosted a panel of international lawyers and arbitrators at the University, focusing on the practical issues in international arbitration and the challenges and opportunities for improvement in global arbitration processes.

As part of Dubai Arbitration Week, the team also attended the Global Arbitration Review Conference at the DIFC Conference Centre, where arbitration specialist Sam Karim QC was a guest speaker.

The Global Arbitration Review Live Conference featured a programme of events discussions and debates and was attended by international arbitration experts including counsel, arbitrators and institutions.

Sam Karim QC discussed the interface of artificial intelligence, technological applications and international arbitration and how it will impact on the future of arbitration at the Conference. He said:

“Our presence at the conference is testament to our continued commitment to this region and our work as leading practitioners in international arbitration. We’re continuing to build on our established links with the region. We are privileged to work closely with The University of Dubai and have held a joint event; evidence of our connection with international legal and academic communities.”

David Casement QC, added:

“The arbitration team at Kings Chambers is developing rapidly both domestically and internationally and to be invited to speak at a such a prestigious Conference is a real coup for the team. Our attendance both at GAR Live and the University reinforces the expertise we offer to our clients.”

The Kings Chambers arbitration team acts in high value arbitrations all over the world including Abu Dhabi, Australia, Brazil, Switzerland and the USA.