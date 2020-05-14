Kings Chambers strengthens team with new barrister

Leading barristers’ set Kings Chambers has strengthened its team by welcoming barrister Andrew Hogan.

Andrew was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1996 and specialises in Costs and Litigation Funding, Credit Hire Litigation and Serious Injury.

Andrew has advised upon and argued costs cases in the county court, High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, as well as other tribunals including the Lands Tribunal.

Head of Chambers Nigel Poole, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to our chambers. Andrew has established a national practice and has earned a reputation in the professional directories and the legal profession as an expert in his areas of practice. Andrew will further enhance the strength and depth of our expertise in the three areas in which he practices.”

Andrew is clerked by Stephen Loxton and Harry Young.

Kings Chambers operates out of three chambers in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham with the Manchester Chamber situated on Young Street. The set boasts 120 barristers including 19 silks and is a Northern Powerhouse Partner.

