Kings Chambers set to break £35m billings barrier in 2018

Kings Chambers is reporting record growth with billings for the first half of 2018 jumping 19.1 per cent to £17,000,000 to the end of June 2018.

The civil set, founded in 1946, now boasts 110 barristers as members, including 19 QCs.

Kings Chambers was recently named the first barristers’ set to become a Northern Powerhouse partner. It will work with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to promote the North of England.

The Chief Clerks at the set have attributed growth to an increasing volume of work secured from international sources including commercial litigation cases, international arbitration, contract issues, construction disputes, professional liability claims and company law cases.

With a national and international client base, areas of specialism at Kings Chambers include chancery and commercial, planning and public law, personal injury and clinical negligence.

Members are instructed by law firms to appear in cases involving major institutions, PLCs, limited companies and individuals. Members have been admitted to foreign jurisdictions including the Courts of the Dubai International Financial Centre, the Bar of the Republic of Ireland, the Bar of Northern Ireland and the Bar of the British Virgin Islands.

Bill Brown, Chief Clerk for Planning, Environment & Public Law, said:

“I’m proud that we continue to secure instructions regionally, that would have traditionally been won by London sets. We have a national client base who recognise our barristers as ‘Market Leaders..’ (quote from Chambers UK Guide 2018) practicing from our chambers in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.”

Gary Young, Chief Clerk for Business, Property & International Law, said:

“We have earned an excellent reputation for handling complex cases, giving individuals and corporate clients the very best representation in court. Our strong growth in the first half of the year reflects the calibre of our talent as we continue to attract the finest legal minds. All practice areas have had a part to play in helping us achieve these impressive results.”

Stephen Loxton, Chief Clerk for Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence, said:

“We’ve experienced controlled growth over a number of years and our wide breadth of experience means our clients have an unrivalled choice of barristers, all of whom are distinguished in their own fields.

“Growth of the personal injury team has been driven by increased market share in our core practice areas such as asbestos related disease as well as closer relationships with key clients in all areas of personal injury litigation. The Clinical negligence team continues to attract increasing numbers of high value cases nationally from market leading firms.”

Kings Chambers is based in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. It is currently ranked 9th in the country in the most recent Chambers UK Bar Guide.

www.kingschambers.com