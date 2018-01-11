Kings Chambers raises over £3,000 for the Wood Street Mission

Kings Chambers has held its annual fundraiser for the Wood Street Mission Christmas Appeal raising over £3,000.

Barristers, clerks and staff donated clothing, gifts and food to the charity which supports disadvantaged children in Manchester and Salford.

Wood Street Mission is a Manchester based children’s charity that supports underprivileged children in Manchester and Salford, by easing the impact of poverty on families. Last year the charity gave new toys and food to over 2,000 families and 4,500 children nationwide.

Its Christmas Appeal aims to give children suffering through poverty gifts and food so they can have a positive experience celebrating the festive period regardless of their circumstances.

For the past five years Kings Chambers has supported the charity’s Christmas Appeal and the Wood Street Mission’s Easter Project which gives Easter eggs to children who would not normally receive them.

Debra Andrés, Chambers Director at Kings Chambers said:

“Supporting local charities such as Wood Street Mission is a huge part of our ethos and we are delighted to support the charity’s Christmas Appeal again this year.

“The charity’s Appeal is a fantastic initiative that helps disadvantaged children enjoy the magic of Christmas, making it a positive experience for them and their families.

“As always, the support shown by the members and staff of Kings Chambers has been tremendous. The charity’s Christmas Appeal is a particularly worthy cause, which we are always delighted to support.