Kings Chambers has two barristers named as Queen’s Counsel

Leading barristers set Kings Chambers has two barristers named as Queens Counsel.

On the recommendation of The Lord Chancellor, Her Majesty The Queen has appointed Sarah Pritchard and Giles Cannock to be Queen’s Counsel.

Sarah Pritchard, who was called to the bar in 1993 is an expert in Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury. Sarah is widely respected for her work in birth injury clinical negligence cases as well as personal injury trauma cases involving acquired brain injury.

Giles Cannock, who was called to the bar in 1998, is one of the highest ranked Planning Barristers in the country and has a strong track record of representing developers and local authorities in relation to major housing schemes, infrastructure projects, retail and significant renewable energy schemes.

They will both be sworn-in at an exclusive ceremony to be held at The Palace of Westminster on Monday 11th March.

Chief Clerk, Bill Brown said:

“This is a tremendous personal achievement for Sarah and Giles whose appointments are richly deserved.

“It is a true measure of Giles’ hard-work and proficiency that he has been recognised as one of the stars at the Planning Bar”.

Chief Clerk Steve Loxton continued:

“Sarah’s appointment to Silk is extremely well deserved and is testament to her formidable reputation as one of the leading lights at the Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence Bar”.

Kings Chambers is based in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham. It is ranked 9th in the country in the most recent Chambers UK Bar Guide.

For more information about Kings Chambers visithttp://www.kingschambers.com/.