Jonathan Shaw joins the Commercial and Chancery Group at No5 Barristers’ Chambers

No5 Barristers’ Chambers is delighted to welcome Jonathan Shaw to the Commercial and Chancery Group.

Jonathan Shaw, 2008 call, is a specialist in in construction and engineering and member of TECBAR, as well as being an accredited Mediator and Adjudicator. Before coming to the Bar Jonathan qualified and practised as a Chartered Quantity Surveyor. He has considerable experience in related contract, delay and defects work as well as related professional negligence in the private and public sector. Jonathan is known for combining strong commercial, analytical, advisory and advocacy skills with a pragmatic and approachable manner.

Mohammed Zaman QC, Head of the Commercial and Chancery Group, said “At No5 we strive to offer the best possible service to the legal community. Jonathan’s considerable experience in construction and engineering disputes will be an asset to No5. He will strengthen and enhance our reputation; and I am delighted to welcome him to our chambers.”

Jonathan’s clerks Daniel Griffiths and James Wackett can be contacted on danielg@no5.com and jamesw@no5.com

View Jonathan’s profile: https://www.no5.com/barristers/barrister-cvs/jonathan-shaw-commercial-and-chancery/