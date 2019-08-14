Jeremy Johnson QC of 5 Essex Court appointed as a Justice of the High Court

Today, 5 Essex Court proudly announces that Jeremy Johnson QC has been appointed as a Justice of the High Court, with effect from 1 October 2019. The appointment was made by The Queen on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor, following a competition run by the Judicial Appointments Commission.

The Lord Chief Justice will assign The Honourable Mr Justice Johnson to the Queen’s Bench Division, following the retirement of Mr Justice Foskett.

Jeremy, aged 48, studied maths and philosophy at Oxford University before completing a Graduate Diploma in Law at Middlesex University. He was called to the Bar in 1994 and took Silk in 2011. Jeremy was appointed as a Recorder in 2009 and authorised to sit as a Deputy High Court Judge in the Queen’s Bench Division in 2016 and in the Administrative Court in 2018. He was a member of the Attorney General’s Panel of Counsel to the Crown and a Special Advocate.

Having joined 5 Essex Court following pupillage at the set in 1994, Jeremy is now head of the pupillage programme in Chambers. His practice encompasses general common law and public law, and he often acts in cases involving the police and government departments. Most recently, Jeremy represented South Wales Police in the first ever legal challenge against the use of automatic facial recognition technology.

Head of Chambers at 5 Essex Court, Jason Beer QC, comments: “Jeremy’s appointment to the High Court Bench highlights the incredible talent we have here at 5 Essex Court. We are fortunate to have recruited the very best barristers in their field, working on the most complex cases, and look forward to continued exciting developments within Chambers.”

