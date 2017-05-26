Jane Greenhalgh joins Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has continued its expansion by welcoming criminal barrister Jane Greenhalgh as a new member.

Jane, who was called to the Bar in 2004, joins from 23 Essex Street.

Ranked in Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, Jane regularly acts in long running, notable and complex cases and has an excellent reputation in white-collar crime and fraud.

During the past year, Jane prosecuted seven defendants in a long-running, very serious case at Preston Crown Court, involving an armed robbery of firearms by an organised crime group. She also successfully defended in the highly publicised Jimmy Mubenga manslaughter case at the Central Criminal Court. She has recently defended in an organised crime group international money laundering case and now routinely advises and represents clients in regulatory matters. Previously a solicitor and partner at a North West firm, she has been instructed in cases across the country including murder, sexual offences, drug importation, MTIC fraud and regulatory matters. She also has developed an expanding practice in Inquest work and Regulatory matters.

Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“Jane is an experienced and highly competent barrister with an extensive practice, instructed both by the Prosecution and Defence. She is instructed in heavyweight cases and has established an excellent reputation. We are delighted to welcome her to Chambers.”

Commenting on her decision to join Exchange Chambers, Jane Greenhalgh said:

“I am absolutely delighted to join Exchange Chambers. It is very exciting to join ranks with such excellent barristers whose reputation is well known both on Circuit and nationally. Exchange Chambers’ standards are very high and the continued commercial success has made this an irresistible move.”