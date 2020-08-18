Is the criminal justice system doing enough for victims of domestic abuse? 

In my opinion, no. As a family lawyer, rather than a criminal solicitor, I have supported many clients who come to me before, during and after reports are made to the police of domestic abuse.

In some of my cases, I have been the first person that a victim has spoken to about the abuse they have suffered. Surprisingly, my first piece of advice is not to report the matter straight away to the police.

This situation requires careful consideration of individual circumstances before discussing the appropriate time to report to the police, if at all. I always consider the safest way out for my client if they decide to take the step of reporting the abuse to the police.

I often experience clients asking themselves why they put up with the behaviour for so many years, as opposed to walking out the first time they were abused, but it is not always that easy.

Victims often have to consider not only their wellbeing, but that of their children. Many feel shame and some have endured financial abuse or been controlled to the extent that they are not allowed to work, have friends or any money. Victims are made to feel so dependent that they lose all their confidence and believe that they depend on the perpetrator for their survival.

You would assume that if a criminal act such as rape was reported to the police, the perpetrator would be removed from the family home and the victim kept safe immediately. Sadly, in my experience, this is not the case. Recently I worked with a client whose husband was removed for this (and many other allegations) and he was given bail conditions not to return to the family home or contact the victim.

The client came to me a week before the bail conditions were due to expire as she was trying to obtain a response from the police as to their proposed action. She was told that the case was with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). This may have been correct, but the lack of information caused her anxiety and concern for the future. She had taken a big step in reporting this behaviour to the police and was petrified that if her husband was allowed to return home, he would kill her and/or their young child.

In this case, I made contact with the police on my client’s behalf to try and obtain an update and asked them to let me know the outcome before his bail expired so that we could, if necessary, make an emergency application to the family court to obtain the injunctions required to keep the victim safe.

You may question why I did not apply on notice i.e. in advance informing the other party of the intended application and have it listed for a hearing in advance of the bail conditions expiring. This would seem a sensible approach, however my experience is whilst there are bail conditions in place to protect the applicant, the court will not put an order in place ‘just in case’ the bail conditions are removed; However, the court will want to know if any bail conditions have been removed and that the applicant is now at risk of harm.

Sadly, the outcome was highly disappointing as the police decided to take no further action and released the husband of the bail conditions and did not let us/the victim know until 24 hours after these conditions had been released. Fortunately, no harm came to the client and luckily the husband kept away. We were able to obtain an emergency injunction and while the victim remains safe from any further harm at present, it could have ended very differently.

Although the CPS chose to take no further action, the police have subsequently reopened the case. We have just completed a fact-finding hearing in the family court whereby all the allegations made by the client were found to be true. Of course, the criminal court has a higher burden of proof than that of the family court, but I do sincerely hope the right outcome is achieved and the criminal justice system does not fail her.

This is just one example of where the criminal justice system has let a client down, but it is reflected in many of my cases with the majority of clients who have experienced domestic abuse have not had a positive experience of reporting such crimes to the police.

A change in the law in April 2017 introduced a new pre-charge bail limit of 28 days as part of the Policing and Crime Act which enables those under investigation to be released from custody whilst officers continue their enquiries. Although conditions can be imposed, they aren’t always, thereby leaving the victims in fear and potentially at risk of further attack or under undue influence to withdraw their complaints.

HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) published a joint report in January 2020 entitled ‘Evidence led domestic abuse prosecutions’.

In preparing the report, 160 domestic abuse files from the magistrates’ courts had a mixture of successful and unsuccessful outcomes. In 40 cases the CPS had directed no further action at the charging stage and 78 police files had not been sent to the CPS for a charging decision as the victim did not support or had withdrawn the support from the police action.

The report concluded that both the police and CPS saw domestic abuse as a priority area of work which was increasing. One recommendation called for further training and an introduction of ‘domestic abuse champions’.

I believe this is the right approach. This is such a sensitive area and needs specially trained professionals dealing with such cases. Sadly, many of my clients have been left to feel like they have done something wrong, often facing a harsh interrogation by the police after making a report.

Interestingly it states that not enough consideration was being given to cases where a victim withdraws their support. This is somewhat surprising, particularly given the media attention around the CPS’s continuation of prosecution of the late Caroline Flack despite her boyfriend’s withdrawal of his support.

There are several reasons why a victim may withdraw their support or not wish to support a police investigation. In my experience, it is for those same reasons I considered earlier on in this article of why a victim does not leave their abuser.

It is hoped the further actioning of this recommendation will see a reduction in domestic abuse cases being withdrawn due to the fear of the perpetrator and that cases will go ahead without the victim’s support.

In a case where a third party, for example a family member, friend or neighbour, has made a report, this can lead to the CPS continuing the case. But what about those cases where it’s just one person’s word against the other, without any witnesses? If the victim then withdraws their support (and even if summoned to give evidence, chooses not to), in my view it would be extremely difficult for a successful outcome for the CPS.

This means the CPS is not likely to prosecute if they cannot establish that there is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction. In some cases, therefore, I think that this positive action may not make a difference.

Sadly, it may also put some victims off reporting. If the police are unable to bring a conclusion to matters despite their best efforts, the victim may suffer further abuse which they do not report, particularly if the outcome of the prosecution is not successful.

In light of the COVID-19 lockdown and related restrictions, the situation has become even worse for those suffering. In the UK alone we have seen 16 domestic abuse killings of women by men between the period of 23 March and 12 April 2020. This is over three times the average in the same period over the last 10 years.

The government has acknowledged that despite recent measures, this household isolation does not apply if you need to leave your home to escape domestic abuse. There is still a great deal of confusion around this though, because it is not a simple matter of a victim being able to leave, in many cases, they have nowhere to go.

The government has launched a campaign to ensure that those suffering know that help is available. However, going about getting this help to those who are petrified is another matter. The government has also announced they will be providing an extra £2m to help bolster domestic abuse helplines and online support, but is this enough and is it too little too late?

Campaigners are lobbying for empty properties to be opened up to allow those to flee, and for hotels to be used for the overspill from refuges. We wait and see what additional measures, if any, are put in place.

A lifeline for these people at present is friends, family, neighbours or community members contacting the police where they might not be able to. Campaigners are currently spreading the word to ask everyone to be vigilant. Encouraging victims to contact the police may make the difference in keeping someone alive or at the very least getting them out of their current situation.

As legal professionals, we also need to adapt our engagement with these vulnerable clients to make the process as easy as possible when they contact us. Often, they find it hard to talk about what has happened and prefer communicating in writing or via text message. I have prepared a form for victims to complete without having to speak on the telephone/attend the office/video call if this is not possible.

We currently have the advantage of not having to visit a court building to make an emergency application. Instead, this can be attended via video link or telephone which alleviates some of the anxiety for victims.

In my experience, the criminal justice system is not doing enough for victims of domestic abuse. But together, we can make a difference to those who cross our paths to give them the confidence to challenge the system.

By Sarah Jane Lenihan, partner at Stowe Family Law

