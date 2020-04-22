I’m sorry but your expert is not allowed to address this court.

Not heard that one yet? Well, there is a significant risk that you might once the Courts wise up to the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges’ May 2019 pamphlet entitled ’Acting as an Expert Witness, guidance for Healthcare Professionals’.

Now admittedly I am not expecting change to suddenly later the way in which Courts function. I have, in 2020, been in two Courts where the CPR Part 35 provisions were completely ignored (Defence Expert allowed to advocate for the Defence case, Expert giving evidence outside his field in an area he had no qualifications or experience – and admitted it) and they have been around for many years.

This new provision stipulates important provisions for Experts.

Must only give expert testimony where it is within their professional competence

They should make it clear if a matter is outside their competence

They should undertake specific training for being an expert witness

Expert Witness activity must be part of their CPD and annual appraisal

If found to have provided misleading information the Expert can be liable to disciplinary proceedings.

So, everyone will recognise the first two as they are clearly in Part 35. What has changed is that Part 35 was largely administered (or ignored) by the Courts, this is now a matter of Professional Regulation which, for Doctors, is the GMC.

The third and fourth provisions are somewhat different.

Many experts out there consider their role in the NHS or Private medical spheres is quite sufficient for them to be called as an Expert. The Colleges clearly do not see it like that and now require specific training (up to and including the CUEW qualification). So, when Solicitors produce a case this has to be the first question to ask because if the answer is ‘no’, this needs to come out as early as possible so that consideration as to whether or not another expert who is appropriately trained should be instructed. If the expert is untrained this is relatively easy to rectify (if they cooperate) and a ‘no’ could probably be changed to a ‘yes’ in a few weeks, well before the case gets to a conclusion.

The fourth point will catch out the vast majority of experts. It is more important because it related to the LAST annual appraisal at least, and possibly those that went before. Clearly the problem with this one is that it cannot be rectified.

Experts who do not follow these provisions, and they have had plenty of time to do so, risk disciplinary proceedings, as one in a case I was involved in earlier this year is about to find out. The risk to the case of using such an Expert could be very significant for both Claimant and Defendant lawyers.

Mr R Scott-Watson

BSc(Hons) MB BS LLB (Hons)(Open)Cert. Av. Med. Cert.MR(2)CUEW DDAM FRCS(Ed)

Orthopaedic Surgeon, Expert Witness & Disability Analyst APIL Expert

Medico-Legal Reporting since 1990. Over 23,000 reports.

