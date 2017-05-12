IKEA, the RAF, United Nations and ACCA amongst those shortlisted by the Bar Council

The shortlist for the inaugural Bar Council Employed Bar Awards has been announced, with employed barristers from business, public sector, legal, accountancy and the armed forces up for an award.

The awards, the initiative of the Bar Council and its Employed Barristers’ Committee to acknowledge the success of employed barristers, will be presented at a gala dinner at the Tower of London on the 30 June 2017.

Employed barrister of the year

James Hanlon (IKEA)

Camilla de Silva (Serious Fraud Office)

Nigel Povoas (United Nations)

Young employed barrister of the year

Matthew Johnston (Government Legal Department – GLD)

Michael Fry (DLA Piper)

Jamie Johnston (Department for Education)

Employed advocate of the year (sponsored by Gray’s Inn)

Matthew Gowen (Birketts LLP)

Simon Heptonstall (Crown Prosecution Service – CPS)

Philip Bennetts QC (CPS)

Outstanding achievement by a public service barrister

Thomas Reveley (GLD)

David Browitt (GLD)

Dominic Alexander (HMRC)

Outstanding achievement by a barrister in a corporate organisation or solicitors’ firm (sponsored by BACFI)

Guy Micklewright (Blake Morgan LLP)

Hannah Laming (Peters & Peters)

Jamie Hunt (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants – ACCA)

Outstanding performance by a HM Forces barrister