Ignorance of the law is no defence  

Justice Week 2020 to focus on educating people about their legal rights



Improving people’s knowledge of the justice system in England and Wales will be at the heart of next year’s “Justice Week”, which will run from 24 February 2020.

The three main legal professional bodies – the Bar Council, the Law Society of England and Wales, and the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx) – will use the week to encourage public discussion about the legal rights and obligations of citizens.

Between now and 24 February 2020, legal professionals and third sector organisations, are invited to make contact with the Bar Council, the Law Society of England and Wales or CILEx with proposals for initiatives to strengthen the public’s understanding of the justice system.

Justice and the rule of law are critical foundations of our society, which shape so many aspects of people’s lives. A basic understanding of how the law works and the role of justice in society, politics and business is essential. People should know their rights, how they can enforce them and what measures are in place to protect them. Justice Week 2020 will provide a platform to debate how we ensure this legal education takes place.

Justice Week launched in October 2018 to raise awareness amongst the public of the importance and role of justice and the rule of law.