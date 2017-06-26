ICAEW recommended to become a regulator of further reserved legal services

Commenting on the Legal Services Board (LSB) decision to recommend to the Lord Chancellor that ICAEW’s application to be a regulator and licensing authority of five reserved legal activities be approved, Duncan Wiggetts, ICAEW’s Executive Director of Professional Standards, said:

“Today’s recommendation by the Legal Services Board (LSB) is a positive step for consumers looking for reserved legal services who want to use appropriately qualified ICAEW Chartered Accountants firms as an alternative to traditional providers. The LSB’s decision is evidence of the role that it is playing in transforming the provision of legal services and giving more choice to the consumer.”

The reserved legal services are:

Conduct of litigation*

Rights of audience*

Reserved instrument activities*

Notarial services

Administration of oaths

* Restricted to taxation services only

The decision by the LSB follows ICAEW becoming an approved regulator of probate services in 2014. Currently over 280 firms have been approved to provide probate. Should the application be approved, ICAEW will be the first legal regulator and licensing authority to regulate all six reserved legal activities and the second approved regulator for notarial services since 1533.