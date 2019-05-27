IBA and OECD Secretariat issue lawyers with principles to combat Panama Papers-style situations

In light of the ongoing scandals related to the so-called Panama/Mossack Fonseca/Paradise Papers, the International Bar Association (IBA) and the Secretariat of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have issued eight high-level principles for the legal profession to follow as the two organisations work together to combat global corruption and foster integrity.

Click here to download the executive summary.

Claudio Visco, Immediate Past Chair of the IBA Bar Issues Commission and Managing Partner at Macchi di Cellere Gangemi, commented: ‘The Principles represent a balanced view between the expectation that lawyers operating in civil society take a pro-active approach to avoid being associated with illegal conduct (ie, bribery and corruption) and the need to safeguard the core principles of the legal profession, in particular, client confidentiality and privilege. The Principles do not introduce any new reporting obligations and rely primarily on self-assessment by the lawyer of the consequences of their clients’ behaviour.’