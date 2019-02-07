Helena Kennedy QC film launch

Tonight The First 100 Years will launch its latest film featuring Baroness Helena Kennedy QC. In the film, she describes going to the Bar as ‘the shock of her life’, likening it to stepping into a Evelyn Waugh novel.

She also highlights the total lack of understanding about sexual harassment. She recalls early on in her career raising the issue of sexual harassment and was told that she wasn’t attractive enough to be sexually harassed.

You can view the full film here. The film is kindly sponsored by Irwin Mitchell.

