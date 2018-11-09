Have failures in the interpretation of forensic evidence contributed to miscarriages of justice? Lords to hear evidence

On Tuesday 13th November the House of Lords Science and Technology Select Committee will question police forces, Dr Julie Maxton CBE, the Centre for Criminal Appeals and the Criminal Cases Review Commission on the use of forensic science in the UK for the delivery of justice.

In the first session, the witnesses will be asked about the balance between in-house forensics and the use of private forensic providers by the police. The Committee will ask what they perceive as the risks of a market approach for admissibility, reliability and credibility of forensic science evidence.

In the second evidence session the Committee will ask how issues around the disclosure of forensic evidence to the defence affects the delivery of justice and what is being done to address this. They will also explore the current initiatives to increase scientific understanding within the criminal justice system.

The Session will begin at 3:25pm in Committee Room 4A of the House of Lords. Giving evidence will be:

Danyela Kellett, Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police Carolyn Lovell, Hampshire Police

Hampshire Police David Tucker, College of Policing

Other questions the Committee are likely to ask include:

Where are the gaps in research and understanding of forensic science that can be evidenced from your experiences in crime scene investigation?

Are there current or anticipated skills gaps in Forensic Science?

How are relationships between forensic practitioners, investigating police officers and the CPS maintained?

What input do forensic practitioners have in advising what types of forensic analysis might be appropriate in any given case? Are practitioners imbedded in investigations?

Giving evidence to the Committee at 4.30pm will be:

Dr Julie Maxton CBE, Royal Society

Royal Society Emily Bolton, Centre for Criminal Appeals

Centre for Criminal Appeals Andrew Rennison, Criminal Cases Review Commission

Questions the Committee are likely to ask include:

Who should be responsible and accountable for ensuring high quality research in forensic science that supports high quality delivery of forensic science to the police and the courts?

Where are the gaps in the criminal justice system in the understanding, and research of, forensic science?

Does the Criminal Justice System have the capacity to deal with the increased evidence load that digital evidence generates?

What powers should the Forensic Science Regulator have and how well does the current system of accreditation work?