GRL Legal’s placement of Jason Housden at Henderson Chambers as new Chambers Director

GRL Legal today reveals the latest significant move at the Bar in the form of Jason Housden, who will be joining Henderson Chambers as its new Chambers Director on 26th March 2020. Jason will be replacing John White, current Chief Clerk, who will be retiring on 31st May 2020 after 45 years at the set.

GRL Legal – a recruitment organisation that plays an instrumental role in major moves at the Bar and in law firms – reveals that Jason’s move highlights the importance the Bar places on strong leadership to drive business.

Nick Rees, Managing Director of GRL Legal, explains: “We have enjoyed partnering with Henderson Chambers throughout this significant process and are absolutely delighted to have secured the services of someone of Jason’s calibre.

Jason is an excellent hire for Henderson Chambers; he provides a rare mix of significant market knowledge and a deep understating of the evolving nature of the Bar and its markets, which will enable him to continue forging strong relationships both in Chambers and with new and existing clients. He has the respect of clients and colleagues and an energy and drive which singles him out as one of the star performers at the Bar.

The team and I wish him and Henderson Chambers every success for the future and extend our best wishes to John White for what has been a stellar career.”

Charles Gibson QC, Head of Chambers at Henderson Chambers, adds: “I and all members of Henderson Chambers are delighted to welcome Jason as our new Chambers Director. I am confident that Chambers will continue to go from strength to strength…..I wish to pay tribute to John, deservedly described in this year’s Chambers UK as “the king of clerks”.

Of his appointment, Jason Housden says: “I can’t wait to embark on the next stage of my career. It is a privilege to take over from the legendary John White, and I am thankful to GRL Legal who have helped make this possible.”