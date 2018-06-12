Grenfell Tower Inquiry – Fire Officers’ Association represented by Louis Browne QC

Louis Browne QC from Exchange Chambers is representing The Fire Officers’ Association at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Mr Browne is instructed by law firm Burton Copeland.

An immensely experienced practitioner specialising in civil law, Louis Browne QC was called to the Bar in 1988 and took silk in 2017.

The initial phase of the Inquiry, which started last month, heard seven days of emotional commemorations and tributes to the now 72 victims, from their families and friends.

Phase 1 of the Inquiry is now focusing on the sequence of the events on 14 June 2017. It will include details of fire safety and prevention measures in the 24-storey building. How and where the blaze started, its spread from a fourth-floor flat to the rest of the building and the evacuation of residents from their homes will all feature in this first phase.

Phase 2 of the Inquiry will focus on broader causes and look at the design and refurbishment of the tower, fire safety standards and the emergency services’ response.

At present the Inquiry has 562 core participants, of whom 533 are individuals and 29 organisations. It is believed to be the largest number ever accredited to a public inquiry in the UK.

Timeline of the Grenfell inquiry