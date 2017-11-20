Gerard Martin QC achieves his largest ever personal injury settlement

The High Court last week approved the settlement of a claim for a 24 year old man injured in a road traffic accident on holiday in Portugal when 13 years old.

The settlement was for £11 million reflecting the very severe brain injury the claimant sustained.

The size of the award is partly as a result of the recent increase in the discount rate to be applied to multipliers for life losses at the minus 0.75% rate. In this case, the life multiplier was 80, whereas before the increase in the discount rate the multiplier would have been 31.

Commenting on the case, Gerard Martin QC said:

“This award is the largest award to date achieved in my career and the same applies to my instructing solicitor Julie Reynolds, a specialist brain injury practitioner.

“It reflects the severe, life-changing injury our client suffered – but is also interesting from litigation tactics point of view. The settlement was agreed at a relatively late stage – we were due to go to a contested disposal hearing this week. It is a good example of what can be achieved when trial is imminent. Given that a change in discount rate downwards is not expected for many months to come the imperative for claimants is to get cases listed for trial as soon as possible.”

