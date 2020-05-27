Future of the Bar Council: Vice-Chair and Treasurer elected

Mark Fenhalls QC has been named as next year’s Vice-Chair of the Bar and Lorinda Long as the Treasurer of the Bar. They will be working alongside Derek Sweeting QC, current Chair-Elect of the Bar, who becomes Chair of the Bar in 2021.

Mark Fenhalls QC – Vice-Chair of the Bar 2021

Practising at 23 Essex Street and specialising in financial and general crime, Mark was called to the Bar in 1992 and took silk in 2014.

Mark has served as Vice-Chair and as Chair of the Criminal Bar Association from September 2014 to September 2016. He is currently the leader of the South Eastern Circuit and will be finishing his tenure in December 2020 and take on the role of Vice-Chair of the Bar.

Lorinda Long – Treasurer of the Bar 2021

Lorinda Long began her professional career as a criminal barrister before moving in-house as a commercial lawyer. She has been working in the financial sector for many years with organisations such as Barclays, NatWest and Paribas. Lorinda has previously served as the Treasurer of the Bar, the first female Treasurer, from 2015 to 2019.

She is currently a Managing Director for the Bank of America and heads up the legal team which supports the equities trading business.