Focus on inquest law updates and suicide conclusions at No5’s annual London seminar

Legal insights on inquests including an update on how suicide is now viewed by the law will be given at an annual seminar to be presented by barristers in London.

No5 Barristers’ Chambers is hosting its Annual Inquest Seminar on September 19 at the Barbican, which will be led by Adrian Keeling QC.

The APIL accredited seminar will give essential updates with talks by No5’s expert inquest counsel with a range of talks lined up for delegates.

Richard Grimshaw, inquests and clinical negligence barrister at No5 Barristers’ Chambers, said: “The talks have been specially selected with the hope that delegates who are more experienced will find them interesting and informative, whilst those who are newer to this field will gain a good grounding in inquest law. To facilitate this, we will once again hold breakout sessions so that attendees can tailor the day to suit them and their practice.”

Richard will be joined by Gemma Roberts to give a ‘back to basics’ session that will look at getting it right in the coroner’s court, while Jodie Kembery will join him to look at how to make the most of pre-inquest review hearings in a practical session.

Christopher Hopkins will give an update on the law of suicide, following the Maughan decision, as well as other inquest conclusions.

Michelle Heeley QC will examine issues of potential criminal liability which may arise from inquests, while Adrian Keeling QC and Jake Rylatt will give updates on inquests involving Article 2 of the European Convention.

Other speakers will include James Dixon, who will examine judicial review and what happens when things do not go as planned, Philip Rule who will examine judicial review, inquests and Article 2 ECHR, and Ian Brownhill who will give a talk entitled Capacity and the Coroner.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.no5.com/events/annual-inquest-seminar-2019-london/