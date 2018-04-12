First non-barrister is appointed Head of Chambers

A non-barrister has today been appointed Head of Chambers at 3 Hare Court, in what is believed to be a first for the Bar.

3 Hare Court is delighted to announce its newly elected joint Heads of Chambers are Jeffrey Golden and Simon Davenport QC. Jeffrey’s appointment marks the first time that a non-barrister has been appointed Head of Chambers, coming at a time when barristers are increasingly looking at different business models and structures.

An elected Honorary Master of the Bench of the Honourable Society of Middle Temple, Jeffrey is a specialist arbitrator and expert with over 40 years’ experience of capital markets matters, including swaps and derivatives, as well as international equity and debt offerings. He has acted extensively for the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), including as a principal author of its master agreement which has since been adopted worldwide.

Before becoming a member of 3 Hare Court in 2014, he was the first non-English law qualified Partner and Founding Partner of the US law practice at Allen & Overy: the first US qualified Partner appointment in London by any Magic Circle law firm. Prior to this, he practised in the New York and London offices of leading Wall Street firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Jeffrey commented: “In a long career not short in excitement I can’t think of any other opportunity to make a positive difference that matches this one. 3 Hare Court is a fantastic set comprised of stand-out individuals. Through each practice area runs the common thread of international work, which is a perfect fit for my experience and as to which I hope I will be able to offer guidance. I am also delighted that we will be able to draw on the future guidance of our retiring Head of Chambers, Peter Knox QC, who will continue in his practice from 3 Hare Court.”

Simon Davenport QC, who has recently been appointed Master of the House at Inner Temple, has been head of 3 Hare Court’s Civil Fraud, Commercial Dispute Resolution and Insolvency groups for eight years. In 2015, he was elected as a Master of the Bench of the Honourable Society of Inner Temple, was a founding member of its inaugural International Committee and now sits on its Executive Committee.

Simon Davenport QC, said: “I’m delighted to have been elected joint Head of Chambers, especially at this exciting moment when we are presented with opportunities to pursue our international business and, drawing on Jeff’s law firm experience, can develop and strengthen existing ties with leading solicitors at home and lawyers abroad while taking advantage of chances to modernise, such as of the use of Alternative Business Structures.”