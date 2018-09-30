Fifteen barristers from Exchange Chambers named on Attorney General’s Regional Panel

Fifteen barristers from Exchange Chambers have been named on the Attorney General’s Regional Panel.

The Attorney General’s panel of counsel consists of junior counsel who undertake civil and EU work for all government departments. It is administered by the Government Legal Department (GLD).

Louis Browne QC from Exchange Chambers is also on the GLD’s list of Queen’s Counsel who have previously been instructed by departments or have expressed interest in receiving instructions. Being on the list draws attention to a QC’s willingness to do government work.

Said Tom Handley, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers:

“Members of Chambers have a longstanding history acting for government departments and we are proud to see so many of our barristers appointed to the Attorney General’s Panel this time around.”

The full breakdown of barristers from Exchange Chambers named on the latest Attorney General’s Regional Panel is as follows:

Commercial and Employment

Panel A

Paul Burns

Giles Maynard-Connor

Scott Redpath

Carl Sandbach

Ashley Serr

Joshua Shields

Richard Tetlow

Andrew Vinson

Panel B

Brynmor Adams

Alfred Weiss

Panel C

Simon Lewis

John Waiting

Personal Injury

Panel A

Paul Burns

Catherine Knowles

Andrew Ward

Panel B

Alfred Weiss

Panel C

Stuart McCracken