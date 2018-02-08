Exchange Chambers welcomes family law silk as door tenant

Exchange Chambers has welcomed Philip Marshall QC as a door tenant.

Philip is a Family Law practitioner specialising in Matrimonial Finance and Property and related Divorce cases. He is a full member and joint head of 1 King’s Bench Walk.

With extensive experience of complex “big money” matrimonial disputes at all levels, many with an international or jurisdictional element, Philip has appeared in both White and Miller and McFarlane in the House of Lords. He is named as a Matrimonial Finance Leading Silk in both Chambers & Partners UK Directory and Legal 500.

Philip is a Bencher, a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL) and an associate member of Resolution. Past appointments include Chairman of the Family Law Bar Association (FLBA) and vice-chairman of the Advocacy and CPD Committee of Gray’s Inn.

Said Philip Marshall QC:

“I am delighted to be joining Exchange Chamber as a door tenant. I was born and brought up in the North West and studied at Liverpool University before moving to join my current Chambers in London at 1 King’s Bench Walk. I am very much looking forward to spending some more time in Liverpool and working with the excellent team at Exchange Chambers.”

Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers;

“We are delighted to welcome Philip to Chambers as a door tenant. He is a leader in his field with an outstanding reputation in matrimonial finance.”