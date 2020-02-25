Exchange Chambers’ Leeds expansion gathers pace with Simon Ross joining as new member

Exchange Chambers has continued its fast-paced expansion in Leeds by welcoming Simon Ross as a new member.

Simon joins Exchange Chambers from Zenith Chambers where he was Head of the Personal Injury Group.

An experienced personal injury practitioner, Simon is dual qualified and practised as a solicitor for many years before transferring to the Bar in 2004. He was appointed as a Deputy District Judge in 2010 and has recently been appointed Junior Counsel to the Crown by the Attorney General (Panel A). Simon continues to be recognised as a leading individual in both Chambers and Partners and the Legal 500 for his personal injury practice.

Simon has an extremely busy practice and is experienced in advising and representing parties at trial in all aspects of personal injury work including road traffic accidents, employers’ liability claims, fatal accidents, occupational illness and clinical negligence.

Simon is repeatedly instructed by leading firms that specialise in disease work. His experience includes deafness, work related upper limb disorders and asbestosis. He has also acted in claims concerning more obscure illnesses, for example, he recently successfully represented a claimant who had developed Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis following exposure to fungal spores in his workplace. He has also advised in a complex claim concerning an individual diagnosed with toxic encephalopathy, multiple sensitivity syndrome and multiple chemical sensitivity.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Simon Ross said:

“I am delighted to join Exchange Chambers – a set with an outstanding reputation in personal injury work.

“With an ever-growing presence in Leeds, Chambers’ silks and juniors have an exceptional reputation in handling high value, complex cases involving injuries of the utmost severity, as well as a variety of niche personal injury matters.”

Said Tom Handley, CEO at Exchange Chambers:

“Simon is a highly-regarded personal injury practitioner with wide-ranging expertise. His arrival further strengthens our Leeds Chambers and our personal injury team across the North.”