Exchange Chambers Barristers Prosecute Newcastle Murder Featuring in BBC’s Our Cops in the North

Nick Johnson QC and Stephen Grattage from Exchange Chambers recently completed a successful prosecution of two men convicted of murdering Gavin Moon, in a sustained attack with two large knives, after which they stole items from the deceased’s pockets. During a 5 week trial before Mr Justice Morris in Newcastle Crown Court, the defendants variously claimed that they were acting in self defence or were not involved due to mental and physical impairment. After considering complex scientific evidence and reports from neuropsychologists, the jury convicted both men, who received life sentences.

The case also featured in the new BBC series “Our Cops in the North” in an episode broadcast on 31st July and available on iPlayer using the link below

Our Cops in the North, Series 1: Episode 3: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m00077v0