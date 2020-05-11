Exchange Chambers appoints new Chief Executive

Jonathan I’Anson has started work as the new Chief Executive of Exchange Chambers

Jonathan takes over the role from Tom Handley, who retired last month after 28 years at the Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds-based Set. Jonathan, a solicitor and former partner at Brabners LLP, joined Exchange Chambers in 2015 as Practice Manager, before becoming Chambers Director in 2018.His appointment as Chief Executive realises Exchange Chambers’ succession-planning for the role.Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan I’Anson, who is described as a “superb Chambers Director” in the Legal 500, 2020 said:

“Despite the very obvious business challenges presented by COVID-19, Chambers is well placed to weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.

“As a full-service Chambers, we have outstanding barristers and a resilient and flexible business model.

“While COVID-19 is changing the way some areas of law are delivered, long-term investment in technology is enabling our members to innovate, adapt and surpass client expectations. As a result, we are continuing to receive high-quality instructions and work .”Described as a “Northern Powerhouse” by the independent legal directories, Exchange Chambers has close to 200 members across Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds.

Commenting on Chambers’ future plans, Jonathan added:

“Moving forward, we will continue to develop existing practice areas and explore new opportunities, providing clients with unparalleled levels of service and excellence. “We are committed to strengthening our position as the pre-eminent Chambers in the North while continuing to champion equality, diversity and inclusion at the Bar.”

Said Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Chambers:

“Jonny joined us from a major law firm over four years ago, with a specific remit to succeed Tom Handley, our chief executive, and he has spent that time learning about our business and our clients, so he has hit the ground running.“The Board is pleased that Jonny has now taken on the role formally and we look forward to emerging from this crisis with his help and support, ready to resume our programme of consolidation and expansion.

“Jonny’s skills and experience put him in an excellent position to keep moving Chambers forward.”

About Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers is a full-service barristers’ Chambers based in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds.