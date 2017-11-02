European Arrest Warrant requested against ousted president of Catalonia – comment from leading extradition lawyer

“If a Spanish European Arrest Warrant is issued for Mr Puigdemont and his former ministers, the key questions for the Belgian extradition court are likely to be whether the criminal allegations are politically motivated and whether the Spanish authorities are acting abusively. Mutual trust is a central tenet of how the European Arrest Warrant operates between EU member states, but this extraordinary case looks set to test the limits of that trust.”

Andrew Smith, Partner at law firm Corker Binning and leading extradition specialist.