-
We’re promoting the benefits of England and Wales as a global centre for legal services. We want to show that:
- English and Welsh law is flexible, predictable and stable
- we have a strong and reliable judicial system
- we have a world-class legal profession
- England and Wales is the jurisdiction of choice for many international deals
Jurisdiction of choice report
In December 2019 we launched a new report, England and Wales: A World Jurisdiction of Choice, outlining the strengths of the law, jurisdiction, and legal professionals of England and Wales, as well as London’s advantages as a seat of arbitration.
It features information and case studies on commercial litigation conducted in England and Wales by international businesses, testimonials from lawyers qualified in other jurisdictions and explanation of how England and Wales’ status as a global legal centre will not be affected by Brexit.
We will be using this to promote English law, the jurisdiction, and legal services provided by our members to key target markets. We also encourage you to share it with your clients.
Download the report
England and Wales: A World Jurisdiction of Choice (PDF 1,347 KB)
Get involved
Beyond the England and Wales: A World Jurisdiction of Choice report, we’ve developed a range of materials to help you highlight the benefits of English and Welsh law to your clients. You can:
- download our England and Wales: Global legal centre campaign leaflet (PDF 828 KB)
- watch videos of senior solicitors speaking about why they value England and Wales as a global legal centre, and share on social media
- request copies of our promotional leaflets to share with your clients
- send us your testimony on why you value English law
Resources
Join our International Division – our community for practitioners who want to develop internationally. Membership is open to firms based in England and Wales and all international law firms.
English Law, UK Courts and UK Legal Services after Brexit (PDF 320 KB) – Courts and Tribunals Judiciary guidance on the position of UK courts and legal services post-Brexit.
Brexit and the legal sector – our hub with Brexit resources for members, including no-deal guidance on different areas of the law.