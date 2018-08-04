Employing a marketing consultant could be a great way of breathing life into your chambers

Running a busy chamber can be hard work. This can often mean that the fun task of marketing your chambers can fall further and further down that to do list as day to day chambers life takes over.

But what happens when you encounter slow periods?

Marketing isn’t something that you do when things slow down … it’s like a garden, you have to nurture it all year long.

Many legal firms and chambers are taking on outside help to focus on their marketing strategy and planning. I mean you’re not supposed to be an expert at everything you do, you need to pull the right support in as and when you need it. It makes you more flexible, cost efficient and allows you to stay ahead of the marketing curve.

That’s when marketing consultants, can really add value to your chambers.

So what benefits can a marketing consultant bring to the table? Here’s three reasons why you need to consider bringing one in!

You’re doing the same old thing over and over and over..

Albert Einstein said the definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting the same results and some chambers are stuck in this trap.

From my experience (and no offence to be taken) the legal industry is a little bit behind the times and jumping on a new marketing trend could be, well, non-existent.

Marketing Consultants have to be at the top of their game all the time. They are going to know every channel and tactic available and the best thing is they have cross industry experience and can apply different tactics from different industries to you. They will suggest activities that you may never even thought of… giving your chambers the edge.

You’re doing marketing for the sake of marketing

As mentioned earlier, you are not necessarily expected to be the expert in all things marketing. That’s the marketing consultants job. When you bring them in you can learn from them and they can explain how to structure and think through you marketing activities.

How many times have you thought ‘Oh my goodness’ I need to write an article? You post it on your website and then nothing happens.

Or you want to run a campaign but it’s a bit half-hearted because you just need ‘to do’ something.

A consultant should be able to help you take a step back, look at what you are trying to achieve and suggest the best mix or content and channels to get the results you want. No more running around like a headless chicken doing marketing for marketing’s sake. No one wants to waste their time.

You don’t have a marketing plan

Having focus and clarity is an important part of your marketing. There are so many books, articles and blogs to read…. where do you even start?

Many chambers are unsure on how to pull a marketing plan together so their activity is often reactive with no clear focus or goals in mind.

Marketing consultants can help you put that plan together and link it back to the chambers overall business objectives for the year. They will break down your target audience, look at the messaging and how you position yourself and all the different tactics you need to get in place to encourage referrals into Chambers. If they are like me they will have a tried and tested formula for constructing one.

If my clients do not have a marketing plan in place this is always my first point of call, it’s essential to every chambers.

Final thoughts

Bringing in a marketing consultant could be a great way of breathing life into your chambers. They live for marketing and they love what they do so why not bring in some of their enthusiasm, passion and structure into your Chambers marketing activities.

Bio

Helen Cox is a marketing consultant who works in the legal field. She specialises in writing marketing plans and acting as an outsourced marketing manager. With over 11 years’ experience in working in professional service firms such as Clifford Chance and Speechly Bircham her breadth and depth of marketing is extensive. She works with Barristers chambers alongside their marketing teams or those that don’t have any marketing staff in house.

She is offering free hour consultations for Chambers to support them with their marketing.

E: info@helencoxmarketing.co.uk

www.helencoxmarketing.co.uk