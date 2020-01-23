Elliot Kay and Stephanie Hall join Kings Chambers

Leading barristers set Kings Chambers has strengthened its team in Leeds with the arrival of barristers Elliot Kay and Stephanie Hall.

Elliot Kay joins the Personal Injury Team at Kings from Zenith Chambers. Elliot practices in all areas of personal injury litigation, acting for Claimants and Defendants. Stephanie Hall has been an associate tenant at Kings Chambers since 2017 and has joined the practice as a full member of the Planning, Environmental and Public Law Team in Leeds.

Head of Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury Sarah Pritchard QC said: “We are delighted to welcome Elliot as a member of our team. He is a real talent, and I have no doubt he will be very popular with clients.”

Stephanie Hall is ranked as one of the top planning juniors under 35. Chambers and Partners describe her as “a rising star of the Planning Bar”.

Head of the Planning Group, Paul Tucker QC said: “Stephanie is extremely talented, and I have no doubt will continue to build upon her evermore impressive client base.”

Kings Chambers operates out of three chambers in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham with the Leeds Chamber based in Park Square. The set boasts 120 barristers including 19 silks and is a Northern Powerhouse Partner.

www.kingschambers.com