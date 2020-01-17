Duo of QCs for Kings Chambers

MANCHESTER barristers’ set Kings Chambers is celebrating two of its barristers taking silk and becoming QCs.

On the recommendation of The Lord Chancellor, Her Majesty The Queen has appointed Louis Doyle and Andrew Grantham to be Queen’s Counsel.

The duo will be sworn-in at a ceremony to be held at Westminster Hall on Monday 16th March. They will be among 114 successful applicants to receive silk this year.

Louis Doyle, who was called to the Bar in 1996, is a specialist in all aspects of insolvency credit, security, company law and finance litigation. Andrew Grantham was called to the Bar in 1991 and practices in commercial and chancery dispute resolution including arbitration and international disputes.

Head of Chambers Nigel Poole QC said: “On behalf of the whole of chambers, I warmly congratulate Louis and Andrew both of whom richly deserve this recognition. They will bring the total number of QCs at Kings to nineteen, seven of whom practise in the Business and Property Department.”

Chief Clerk Gary Young said: “I’m delighted for both Andrew and Louis that they have received this acknowledgement of their expertise. Becoming Queen’s Counsel is the ultimate honour for a barrister. Their appointment further enhances Kings Chambers’ profile and confirms its position as the leading Business & Property Team outside of London.”

Kings Chambers operates out of chambers in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham