Defence team reduces Benefit Figure by over £50 million in POCA hearing

Andrew Jebb from Exchange Chambers, working closely with Sean Sexton from MSB Solicitors, has successfully reduced the Benefit Figure in a confiscation hearing by over £50 million.

In Proceedings of Crime Act (POCA) proceedings at Manchester Crown Court, the prosecution sought to argue that the defendant’s benefit from his criminal activities totalled £50,573,741. As a result of written submissions, they eventually accepted defence arguments and the Benefit Figure was reduced to £200k – a reduction of 99.6%.

Andrew Jebb’s client was convicted after trial in September 2015, in a case involving the importation of huge quantities for Class A, B and C drugs from the Continent. His role was organising the transport route from the Continent for the Class B and C drugs.