Defence specialist joins Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has welcomed criminal and regulatory defence specialist Philip Tully as a new member.

Called to the Bar in 2000, Philip Tully joins Exchange Chambers from 7 Harrington Street in Liverpool. He is regularly instructed by Solicitors across the country in all types of large and high-profile criminal and regulatory cases and has vast experience of dealing with the most serious and complex of cases.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Philip Tully said:

“I am looking forward to further developing my practice at Exchange Chambers – a set with extensive expertise in criminal and regulatory law.”

Exchange Chambers now has over 170 members, many of whom are recognised as leaders in their field.

Said Director of Chambers, Tom Handley:

“We are delighted to welcome Philip to Chambers. He is a senior practitioner with an outstanding reputation defending the most serious and complex cases in criminal and regulatory law.”