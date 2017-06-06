David Barnes to join Atkin Chambers as Director of Clerking

Atkin Chambers is delighted to announce that David Barnes will be joining as Director of Clerking later this year. David’s role will be to lead Atkin Chambers’ client development both in the UK and globally.

The Head of Chambers, Chantal-Aimée Doerries QC, said: “The members and staff of Atkin Chambers are excited about our future and are committed to continuing to deliver excellent service to our clients in the UK and across the world. We have seen growth across all continents in recent years and David Barnes joining will enable us to do this even more effectively and we look forward to working together.”

David Barnes has been Chief Executive and Director of Clerking at 39 Essex Chambers for the past 11 years. David was previously at Atkin Chambers from 1983 to 2006 including latterly as Senior Clerk. He was Chairman of the Institute of Barristers Clerks from 2010 to 2013 and is currently Vice President.