David Barnes joins Atkin Chambers as Director of Clerking

Atkin Chambers is delighted to announce that David Barnes has joined as Director of Clerking. David’s role will be to manage client relationships and lead Atkin Chambers’ client development.

The Head of Chambers, Chantal-Aimée Doerries QC, said: “We are excited that David is returning to Atkin Chambers in the new role of Director of Clerking. He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, and will lead our excellent clerking and support team, ensuring that we continue to provide our clients with a first-rate service. Our barristers are involved in representing clients in a range of disputes from some of the largest, most complex in the world to knotty issues closer to home. We want to build on the quality and excellence we offer clients and continue to compete at the highest level in an increasingly competitive international market.”

“I am delighted to be returning to Atkin Chambers as its Director of Clerking,” commented David Barnes. “Chambers has an outstanding array of commercial barristers and arbitrators who are recognised for their particular expertise in handling highly-complex disputes in the areas of construction, energy and technology law. Together with the existing practice management team I very much look forward to providing the members and their respective clients with the highest levels of service.”

David has over 35 years’ experience as a clerk. He began his career at Atkin Chambers (then 22 Old Buildings) in 1984, progressing to Joint Senior Clerk in 1997. In December 2006 he joined another chambers, taking up the position of Chief Executive and Director of Clerking. During his ten-year tenure, he developed them into a leading, multi-disciplinary chambers with a strong international presence. David returned to Atkin Chambers to take up the position of Director of Clerking in October 2017. In 2011 he was named in The Lawyer’s Hot 100 and was awarded Senior Clerk / Chief Executive of the Year at the Legal 500 UK Awards 2015. He is a current Vice President of the Institute of Barristers’ Clerks and was Chairman between 2010 and 2013. He is also a previous advisory board member of the IBA Law Firm Management Committee and is a current member of Counsel magazine’s editorial board.

About Atkin Chambers

Atkin Chambers is a leading set of commercial barristers with an international reputation for providing advocacy and advice on cases concerning domestic and worldwide construction, engineering and infrastructure project development and disputes.

Described as a “construction powerhouse” by the most recent edition of Legal 500, members’ extensive expertise and experience includes complementary areas such as energy, information technology and telecommunications, shipping, professi