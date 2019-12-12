Data and Information Law specialist joins St. John’s Buildings

St John’s Buildings has welcomed Data and Information Law specialist, Aaminah Khan, to its Chambers.

After being called to the Bar in 2001, Aaminah spent six years developing her common law practice before moving in house to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to specialise in Information Law. During her time at the ICO she practiced as the lead in-house prosecutor and gained vast experience advising on high-profile cases, including Operation Cederberg, the investigation into data misuse in political campaigns involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

Aaminah advises on data protection and GDPR compliance, with a particular interest in the overlap between cybercrime and other offences. She is also an expert in reporting security incidents and handling claims for compensation that can arise from data protection breaches.

Commenting on Aaminah’s appointment, Chris Ronan, chief executive at St John’s Buildings, said: “The laws around data protection and information are increasingly gaining the attention of both the media and the general public, so it is an excellent time to welcome Aaminah. Her wealth of expertise in this complex and specialist area resonates strongly with St John’s Buildings, as we work towards becoming the leading chambers in the field of legal technology.”

Aaminah added: “I am delighted to be joining St John’s Buildings, particularly as it has such a strong reputation for client satisfaction. I’m looking forward to working closely with the wider team and supporting the Chambers in its legal technology ambitions.”

Aaminah is a member of ARDL (Association of Regulatory and Disciplinary Lawyers), the Criminal Bar Association, and sits as a Legally Qualified Chair for MPTS (Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service), and is a legal advisor to the Optical Council fitness to practise panel.