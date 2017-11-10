Costs appointment adds up for Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers in Manchester has welcomed costs and litigation funding specialist, Richard Wilcock, as a new member.

Called to the Bar in 2012, Richard joins from No 5 Chambers where he has developed a successful and extensive costs and litigation funding practice.

Richard regularly advises solicitors and costs draftsman on all aspects of costs, including funding, recoverability of additional liabilities, retainers, cost budgeting, security for costs and solicitor and client assessments. Richard is preferred counsel for NHS Resolution projects and regularly represents them and the MDU in the County & High Court (SCCO) and appellate courts dealing with high value costs arising out of clinical negligence claims.

He has represented the NHS in a number of high profile cases including an examination of the relationship between cost budgeting and detailed assessment and the application of the ‘recoverability of costs insurance premiums in clinical negligence proceedings (No 2) Regulations 2013’. Richard’s practice also covers all areas of commercial litigation.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Richard Wilcock said:

“As a costs and commercial practitioner, I was keen to develop my practice at a set which has a track record of excellence in all major areas of law. Exchange Chambers is, without question, that set.”

Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“Richard’s specialist costs practice is a good fit with the multi-disciplinary nature of Chambers.

“Having spent in excess of 20 years in a solicitor’s environment, he is also well placed to understand the commercial needs of solicitors in relation to all legal costs and litigation funding issues.”