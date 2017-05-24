Clinical Negligence Silk joins Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has continued its fast-paced expansion by welcoming clinical negligence specialist Dr Simon Fox QC.

Simon qualified first as a doctor at Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School and worked in the UK, New Zealand and Central Africa. His experience included casualty, terminal care, neurosurgery and treating casualties from the Mozambique civil war. He then retrained in law and was called to the Bar in 1994.

Simon undertook his pupillage and early junior career at Exchange Chambers before relocating to the South of England in 1999. He has developed a national practice as a specialist clinical negligence practitioner, in respect of which he was awarded Silk in 2016. He welcomes the chance to develop this further by returning to Exchange Chambers.

Simon will also remain a full member of No5 Chambers where he has been based since 2004.

Simon has been listed in both the Legal 500 and Chambers UK for many years and has been listed as one of only five ‘Star Individual’ QCs or juniors in clinical negligence in the whole of the country. In addition to his specialist clinical negligence practice, Simon also sits as an Assistant Coroner.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Simon said:

“Having taken silk last year, there is no better place than Exchange Chambers to develop my clinical negligence practice in the North.”

“Having started my career at Exchange and maintained my links with it over the last 20 years, I know just how outstanding the quality of their clinical negligence team is. I am very much looking forward to becoming a part of it”.

Said Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Exchange Chambers:

“Having led Simon in a number of high value, complex claims over the years, I am delighted he has joined our clinical negligence team.

“Simon’s recent appointment as a silk accurately reflects the quality of his practice. He is an outstanding barrister.”

Exchange Chambers’ clinical negligence team now boasts four dedicated silks. In addition Simon also becomes the second qualified doctor in Exchange Chambers’ clinical negligence team, joining Dr Kevin Naylor who practised medicine for seven years before being called to the Bar.