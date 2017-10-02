Chris Gutteridge secures multi million pound settlement for injured child

Chris Gutteridge from Exchange Chambers has secured compensation of £4.5million plus annual payments reaching over £190,000 for an infant client injured at birth due to the negligent management of his mother’s labour. The boy, now 10, suffered a hypoxic brain injury. He has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, learning disabilities and behavioural difficulties.

The compensation encompasses the cost of purchasing and adapting a new home for the child which will be designed and built to meet his specific needs. The child, who remains very mobile and active in spite of his disabilities, will receive annual index linked payments to cover the cost of professional care reaching more than £190,000 in adulthood, which will continue for the rest of his life. The settlement (which was agreed at the current -0.75% discount rate) received High Court approval in September.

Chris Gutteridge said afterwards: “This case has been a pleasure to work on. The family have reacted to their child’s injury remarkably. Their love and determination have allowed him to exceed his doctors’ expectations in terms of his functional, physical and cognitive abilities. I am sure that this substantial settlement will enable him and the family to keep making progress in a beautiful and carefully designed new home with appropriate support for the rest of his life.”

Chris was instructed by Linda Millband, Head of Clinical Negligence at Thompsons Solicitors and led by Amanda Yip QC.