Chris Gutteridge agrees substantial settlement for “The Rowing Marine”

Chris Gutteridge from Exchange Chambers has obtained a significant sum in compensation for a Royal Marine who saw his leg amputated after a car crash, but has since rowed the Atlantic Ocean.

Lee Spencer, who spent 24 years in the Royal Marines, was injured in 2014 when he stopped at the side of a motorway to help the occupants of a car that had crashed into the central reservation. As he walked towards the stranded car, another motorist collided with it, sending debris towards Lee and causing a traumatic amputation of his right lower leg.

Following rehabilitation at Headley Court, Lee tried to return to active duties with the Marines, but was medically discharged in 2016. However, determined not to be ‘defined by disability’ he has sought out a new adventure – he now rows oceans and has earned himself the nickname “The Rowing Marine”.

In 2016, Lee and 3 other ex-military amputees rowed nearly 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean for charity. Now he is embarking upon a solo row covering 3,500 miles of the Atlantic from Gibraltar to Venezuela. He will be the first physically disabled person to row solo and unsupported from continental Europe to continental America. He also plans to break the current record time for doing so by an able-bodied rower – 96 days.

Chris Gutteridge said: “Lee is a truly inspirational man. He has fought incredibly hard and achieved some amazing things since his injury. This compensation will ensure that he can continue to live his life to the fullest in a new home appropriately adapted for an amputee, with professional care later in his life and, of course, state of the art prosthetics – including a leg designed specifically for his rowing!”

Chris was instructed by Lisa Gunner of Thompsons Solicitors and led by Amanda Yip QC.

There is more about Lee’s record-breaking trans-Atlantic row here: www.leespencer.co.uk/the-rowing-marine