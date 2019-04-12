Cherie Blair shares career insights in latest Women in the Law UK podcast

The second episode of the Women in the Law UK “Talking Law” podcast, which is now live on Apple, Spotify and the organisation’s website, features Cherie Blair QC, CBE.

In a wide-ranging interview the trailblazing barrister tells Sally Penni, founder of Women in the Law UK about her early experiences in the law, her ideas to improve social diversity in the profession, and even shares her recommendations for the best in contemporary legal fiction.

Cherie Blair, who in addition to her legal work also runs a Foundation that supports female entrepreneurs in low and middle-income countries, talks in the podcast about the ways life at the bar has changed over the past four decades, noting that not only are women now a common sight but that judges are, by and large, “much better behaved”.

She also highlights continuing problems of work-life balance, financial insecurity for young barristers reliant on Legal Aid work and ongoing problems attracting entrants to the legal profession from less well-off backgrounds.

Sally Penni, founder of Women in the Law UK and herself an award-winning barrister, said, “Cherie Blair is an incredibly inspiring figure and I would like to thank her for taking the time to speak to us, and for being so open. There are very few people who have lived lives as varied and full as hers, and her words are not just engaging – they carry real weight.

“Everybody working in the law, or considering a career in it, can learn something from this episode of Talking Law. I would even recommend that schoolchildren who may be considering the profession listen to it because she has some very practical advice for them when it comes to choosing which course to study at university.”

Listeners can subscribe to the Talking Law series, which is available from Apple and Spotify. It is hosted by Sally Penni, who practises out of Kenworthy's Chambers in Manchester and is vice chair of the Association of Women Barristers, and produced by the BBC Radio5Live presenter Sam Walker.

