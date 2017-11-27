Charity Ball raises over £20,000

A Charity Ball organised by Exchange Chambers has raised over £20,000 for The Joshua Tree, the Set’s official charity.

The event, sponsored by Persimmon Homes, took place at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel in Manchester. Among the 230 guests were barristers and staff from Exchange Chambers, solicitors from a range of law firms plus a host of prominent businesses. Fundraising activities on the evening included a live auction, a money tree and various table games. Entertainment was provided by The Mersey Boys and magicians, The Men in Black.

Commenting on the event, Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers said:

“A big thank-you to everyone who organised, attended and contributed to our Charity Ball. The best fundraisers depend on the kind donations of prizes and time – and we were fortunate to have both.”

Guests were equally complimentary with their feedback. Comments on the evening included “fantastic”, “extremely professional”, “wonderful” and “fabulous”.

Since selecting the Joshua Tree as its official charity last year, Exchange Chambers has raised in excess of £50,000. Previous fundraising activities have included the National Three Peaks Challenge, the Greater Manchester marathon, the Liverpool half marathon, an online auction, Christmas collection, fashion show and wine tasting.

The Joshua Tree supports Cheshire families living with the life-changing experience of childhood cancer. Currently supporting around 60 families, the charity is planning to build a new support centre in Sandiway, Cheshire.

Commenting on Chambers’ support of The Joshua Tree, Tom Handley added:

‘‘It’s been a great privilege for us to support The Joshua Tree.

“In selecting our charity we looked at the size of the organisation, where it is based, what its aims are and, most importantly, the people it supports.

“As a Chambers we have a real interest in the community in which we serve so the chance to support a local charity was of paramount importance to our barristers and staff.”

Exchange Chambers would like to thank the following individuals and organisations for donating prizes to the Charity Ball: Tom Handley, Helen Buckley, Styner Group, Everton FC, Manchester City FC, Ant Clausen Photography, Document Direct, Andrew Collinge and Law Costings Ltd, Burton Copeland, Chester Races, Delifonseca, Miami Dolphins, Lisa Sterling Vintage, Advantage, The Oral Health Practice Woolton, SGB Hairdressing, Amanda Brobyn, Radisson Blu Edwardian, FC Nordsjælland, David Kereszteny-Lewis, Veeno, ITV Studios, Theresia Cadwallader and Mark Manley.